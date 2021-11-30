Data and analytics crucial to future of automation

Logistics companies are passionate about efficiency, and this passion is driving the industry’s technological revolution. More efficient operations lead to less hassle, happier customers and more attractive bottom lines. Conversely, resisting modern solutions has become unsustainable, leading to opaque processes, delays and customer complaints.

While automation offers the quickest path to increased efficiency, many companies are held down by slow-to-adapt legacy operations or siloed solutions. These stumbling blocks can lead to inaccurate pricing, poor transportation planning and delivery mishaps. Integrated solutions and accessible, up-to-date data are crucial for moving forward into an automated future.

“We have two key strategies to help improve automation,” FreightPOP Chief Technology Officer Brad Perry said. “We are consolidating integrations between legacy tools and our TMS to lower costs and improve throughput. We also have features and capabilities in our own platform so shippers can efficiently and accurately quote, ship, track, and audit across a variety of transportation modes all in a single platform.”

High tech solutions like those offered by FreightPOP lean on modern advances like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to fulfill customer needs in more tailored, comprehensive ways.

“AI and machine learning play a significant role in the push toward automation, and this is expected to increase over the next couple of years,” Perry said. “Through machine learning, data from recent and historical market transactions and trends can be used to inform solutions like automatic quoting and rating.”

While the majority of players across the logistics industry are acutely aware of the growing importance of technological innovation, a significant minority of companies continue to resist modern solutions. Much of this resistance can be attributed to a combination of general distaste for change and reluctance to spend money on the front end. While these concerns are valid, companies must consider the initial buy-in cost versus amount of money lost over the long term by choosing not to adopt new solutions.

“Technology is critical in improving the speed, efficiency, and reliability in the supply chain,” Perry said. “Shippers who don’t embrace innovation in their transportation network will fall behind and lose out to more adaptive competitors.”

As consumers continue to favor e-commerce and companies across the industry demand more transparency from their partners, technological holdouts will need to get more comfortable with change if they want to remain competitive. This can be overwhelming, but partnering with a company like FreightPOP can make it easier to cut out the noise and identify next steps.

