NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Data behind driver drug testing

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 26, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about drugs. Do truckers really prefer cocaine? Andrew King, research analyst at OOIDA, shares his report. 

Sanchoy Das, professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, takes an academic look at the supply chain crisis and fast fulfillment. 

Trucker Kellylynn McLaughlin discusses the importance of driver ambassadors and shares her view on driver issues. 

Omar Singh, founder and president at Surge Transportation, debates the merits of noncompetes vs. nonsolicits.

Plus, GoFundMe freezes over CA$5m until organizers of Canada trucker convoy detail spending plan; Iowa trucking owner sentenced in $1.4M payroll tax scheme; Port of Savannah overcomes ‘serious headwinds’ to land cargo record; Port of Charleston congested; and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.
