Data behind driver drug testing

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about drugs. Do truckers really prefer cocaine? Andrew King, research analyst at OOIDA, shares his report.

Sanchoy Das, professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, takes an academic look at the supply chain crisis and fast fulfillment.

Trucker Kellylynn McLaughlin discusses the importance of driver ambassadors and shares her view on driver issues.

Omar Singh, founder and president at Surge Transportation, debates the merits of noncompetes vs. nonsolicits.

Plus, GoFundMe freezes over CA$5m until organizers of Canada trucker convoy detail spending plan; Iowa trucking owner sentenced in $1.4M payroll tax scheme; Port of Savannah overcomes ‘serious headwinds’ to land cargo record; Port of Charleston congested; and more.

