Day & Ross chooses PowerFleet trailer tracking solution for US fleet

On Monday, New Jersey-based PowerFleet announced that its customer Day & Ross will expand deployment of PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar-powered trailer tracking solution across its U.S. fleet of 3,000 trailers. PowerFleet is a leading global provider of subscription-based wireless solutions that track and manage assets like industrial trucks, containers, cargo and fleets.

Day & Ross ⁠— a pivotal player in North American transportation and logistics ⁠— first deployed PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution in August 2020 for its Canadian fleet, which followed its acquisition of A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport in 2019. Today, it specializes in truckload and less-than-a-truckload freight, as well as cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets and residential delivery.

“After the positive feedback we received from mechanics, dispatchers and management from our Canadian team, we determined that PowerFleet’s LV-500 solution was the right trailer tracking solution for our U.S. fleet,” said David Carr, president of dedicated and North America at Day & Ross. “PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution provides reliable visibility into exactly how and where our equipment is being utilized so that we can gain greater fleet efficiencies. The total cost of ownership was another major consideration, and with PowerFleet’s LV-500 supercapacitors and 4G LTE connectivity, we are assured long service life of the devices.”

The LV-500 ⁠— the industry’s first multipowered asset tracking solution ⁠— was recently awarded the 2021 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for excellence in innovation from IoT Evolution World and IoT Evolution, the leading media outlet for the fast-growth Internet of Things market. The device delivers frequent reporting on the trailers’ location through PowerFleet’s cloud-based platform, leveraging solar panels, supercapacitors and long-lasting batteries.

“We are honored that Day & Ross has expanded its use of our state-of-the-art telemetry platform to their U.S. fleet based on the value and performance of our products and the best-in-class support provided by our team,” said Mark Stanton, PowerFleet’s GM of supply chain solutions. “Our integrated logistics solutions enable Day & Ross to better analyze trailer dormancy and lower costs associated with underutilized assets. The solution also improves on-time and efficient deliveries so Day & Ross can continue delivering exceptional customer service.”



