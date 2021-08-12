  • ITVI.USA
Day & Ross chooses PowerFleet trailer tracking solution for US fleet

In 2020, Day & Ross deployed the award-winning LV-500 on its Canadian fleet

Photo of Corrie White Corrie WhiteThursday, August 12, 2021
Dan & Ross truck on the highway
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

On Monday, New Jersey-based PowerFleet announced that its customer Day & Ross will expand deployment of PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar-powered trailer tracking solution across its U.S. fleet of 3,000 trailers. PowerFleet is a leading global provider of subscription-based wireless solutions that track and manage assets like industrial trucks, containers, cargo and fleets.

Day & Ross ⁠— a pivotal player in North American transportation and logistics ⁠—  first deployed PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution in August 2020 for its Canadian fleet, which followed its acquisition of A&S Kinard and Buckler Transport in 2019. Today, it specializes in truckload and less-than-a-truckload freight, as well as cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets and residential delivery. 

“After the positive feedback we received from mechanics, dispatchers and management from our Canadian team, we determined that PowerFleet’s LV-500 solution was the right trailer tracking solution for our U.S. fleet,” said David Carr, president of dedicated and North America at Day & Ross. “PowerFleet’s trailer tracking solution provides reliable visibility into exactly how and where our equipment is being utilized so that we can gain greater fleet efficiencies. The total cost of ownership was another major consideration, and with PowerFleet’s LV-500 supercapacitors and 4G LTE connectivity, we are assured long service life of the devices.”

The LV-500 ⁠— the industry’s first multipowered asset tracking solution ⁠— was recently awarded the 2021 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for excellence in innovation from IoT Evolution World and IoT Evolution, the leading media outlet for the fast-growth Internet of Things market. The device delivers frequent reporting on the trailers’ location through PowerFleet’s cloud-based platform, leveraging solar panels, supercapacitors and long-lasting batteries. 

“We are honored that Day & Ross has expanded its use of our state-of-the-art telemetry platform to their U.S. fleet based on the value and performance of our products and the best-in-class support provided by our team,” said Mark Stanton, PowerFleet’s GM of supply chain solutions. “Our integrated logistics solutions enable Day & Ross to better analyze trailer dormancy and lower costs associated with underutilized assets. The solution also improves on-time and efficient deliveries so Day & Ross can continue delivering exceptional customer service.”


For more information about the combined solution, click here.

Photo of Corrie White

Corrie White

Corrie is fascinated how the supply chain is simultaneously ubiquitous and invisible. She covers freight technology, cross-border freight and the effects of consumer behavior on the freight industry. Alongside writing about transportation, her poetry has been published widely in literary magazines. She holds degrees in English and Creative Writing from UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Greensboro.
