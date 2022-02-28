Dayton Freight to acquire cartage unit from Valley

Regional LTL carrier Dayton Freight Lines announced Monday it is acquiring the cartage unit of Valley Companies.

Headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin, transportation and logistics provider Valley Companies is only selling its cartage assets to Ohio-based Dayton Freight. The deal includes terminals, trucks, related equipment and workers. Valley’s logistics and warehousing segments are not part of the transaction and will continue to operate as is.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close March 11.

“We are very thankful for our long-standing partnership with Valley Companies,” stated Anthony Rocco, Dayton Freight’s COO, in a press release. “Our growth throughout Minnesota will position us closer to our customers and help us provide our excellent service to more areas throughout the Midwest.”

The addition of Valley’s cartage division will aid Dayton Freight’s goal to provide direct coverage to all of Minnesota. Dayton Freight remains focused on incremental expansion in Minnesota and parts of the Dakotas.

The two companies have been working together in the region for more than 20 years.

“This is a big picture decision for Valley Companies, and it wasn’t an easy one, seeing as we’ve been in the cartage business for nearly 90 years,” said Todd Gilbert, Valley’s president and CEO. “Our customers’ needs have shifted, so we need to shift with them.”

Valley’s current focus is centered on growing TL and LTL coverage nationally as well as its final-mile and warehousing services.

“Valley Companies isn’t going away. We’re simply shifting gears,” Gilbert added. “From the Gilbert family, we want to say thank you to all of our Valley Cartage team members and customers for everything they’ve done since day one.”

Dayton Freight’s LTL network includes more than 65 terminals and 5,500 employees covering 15 states in and around the Midwest. The carrier offers one- and two-day service throughout the region with a fleet of nearly 2,000 trucks.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Dayton Freight Lines (No. 58).