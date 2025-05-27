DCLI, BlackBerry adding GPS to 100,000 intermodal chassis

The biggest U.S. intermodal chassis fleet is getting a technology upgrade.

Direct ChassisLink will deploy BlackBerry’s Radar GPS tracking solution across 100,000 of its DCL53 domestic 53-foot chassis.

DCLI has utilized Radar devices on a portion of its fleet for over five years, and the rollout is part of a major initiative to enhance the visibility and operational efficiency of its fleet.

In a release, BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) said Radar’s near-real-time information offers precise asset tracking, advanced inventory insights, location-based alerts, and optimized driver and terminal efficiency.

Integrated sensors will streamline billing processes and enhance fleet optimization, enabling real-time monitoring of chassis to reduce delays and improve logistics planning.