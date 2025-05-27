Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


IntermodalNews

DCLI, BlackBerry adding GPS to 100,000 intermodal chassis

 Radar tech upgrades visibility, efficiency

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: DCLI)

The biggest U.S. intermodal chassis fleet is getting a technology upgrade.

Direct ChassisLink will deploy BlackBerry’s Radar GPS tracking solution across 100,000 of its DCL53 domestic 53-foot chassis.

DCLI has utilized Radar devices on a portion of its fleet for over five years, and the rollout is part of a major initiative to enhance the visibility and operational efficiency of its fleet.

In a release, BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) said Radar’s near-real-time information offers precise asset tracking, advanced inventory insights, location-based alerts, and optimized driver and terminal efficiency. 

Integrated sensors will streamline billing processes and enhance fleet optimization, enabling real-time monitoring of chassis to reduce delays and improve logistics planning.

    Stuart Chirls

    Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.