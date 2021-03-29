  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Deadly Tennessee flooding closes roads, forces evacuations

5 deaths, 4 of them in Nashville

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, March 29, 2021
Highway blocked by "Road Closed" barricade.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Deadly flooding in the South over the weekend also closed roads, forced evacuations and led to many water rescues.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported 61-year-old Donna Adams of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, was found dead Sunday afternoon. Her Nissan Sentra was swept off a road and into the flooded Big Creek in Hawkins County, according to Trooper David Pierce.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said four people died in flooding in that city. They included a 70-year-old man whom police found dead in his submerged car, and a second presumed flooding victim who was found on the Nashboro Village golf course.

Two additional flooding victims — a man, 64, and a woman, 46 —  were found dead close to a homeless camp near Wentworth-Caldwell Park. As of Monday morning, police had not identified them.

More than 130 people had to be rescued from the flooding in Nashville, and Mayor John Cooper declared a local state of emergency Sunday.

Nashville International Airport (ICAO code: BNA) received a daily record 5.75 inches of rainfall Saturday. Based on observations, it rained almost nonstop from 6 a.m. that day until 5 a.m. the next. This caused waterways to rise quickly, leading to flash flooding and impassable roads.

Outside Nashville, flooding hit Mount Juliet, Lebanon, Brentwood and parts of Franklin. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said crews responded to 34 water rescue calls.

More than 20 people were evacuated from their homes across Campbell County, and in Kingsport, Tennessee, the Fire Department’s swift water rescue team evacuated four families from flooded apartments.

Related: Understanding flooding risks protects truckers’ lives, cargo

Flooding washed away half of the 110-year-old Burnt Mill Bridge near Allardt, Tennessee, in Scott County.

Many roads were closed across the region, including some sections of interstates. Even though most waterways across the region were beginning to recede Monday, they remain above flood stage, and some roads may still be closed. More rain is likely coming by Tuesday afternoon or evening, which could trigger flooding again.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

