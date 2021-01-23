Deliveright and Shopify connect for heavy-goods delivery

Deliveright Logistics announced the launch of the first heavy-goods delivery app for Canadian e-commerce company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

Bayonne, New Jersey-based Deliveright operates a digital delivery network for heavy goods, connecting manufacturers, retailers and delivery companies to fulfill the shipment of first- and final-mile heavy freight, like furniture and exercise equipment. Through the app, Deliveright will be able to manage the logistics and final-mile delivery to consumers throughout the U.S.

“Shopify has helped traditional retailers all around the U.S. to reach online customers,” said CEO Doug Ladden. “Our app completes the offering by enabling heavy goods deliveries automatically.”

The app is integrated with Deliveright’s automated booking and shipping platform, Grasshopper, allowing shippers to provide instant quotes to customers for a variety of options that include everything from curbside to white-glove delivery.

The Grasshopper platform manages all stages of fulfillment — ordering, scheduling, routing, tracking, reverse logistics — which can be accessed on the docks and on the road through mobile warehouse and driver team apps.

“Integrating with a platform such as Shopify is another way to put the power of Deliveright’s patented technology in the hands of retailers of furniture, exercise equipment and more,” said COO Ori Anavim.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify serves more than 1 million businesses in 175 countries.

