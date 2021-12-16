Deliveright expands heavy-goods delivery platform to include Canada

White-glove delivery platform Deliveright on Thursday announced its expansion to Canada. Specializing in heavy-goods delivery, Deliveright operates in most of the U.S., offering e-commerce, dedicated and less-than-truckload, warehousing and rapid fulfillment, and business-to-business distribution services across its network.

“After expanding our coverage throughout the U.S., we are excited to bring our technology solution to the Canadian market,” said Doug Ladden, co-founder and CEO of Deliveright. “Canada has experienced a boom in online purchasing similar to the U.S., and a low-tech approach cannot keep up with customers’ needs.”

Deliveright offers its Grasshopper technology platform. The AI-powered technology allows shippers to provide instant quotes to customers for delivery services ranging from curbside to full white-glove treatment. The platform includes ordering, scheduling, routing, tracking and reverse logistics capabilities.

Watch: Deliveright CEO Doug Ladden

“Our brand promise includes the best lead times for custom furniture, but supply chain disruptions are far-reaching, complex and impacting customer experience in significant ways,” said Nidhi Kapur, founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer furniture brand Maiden Home. “Deliveright’s platform has been instrumental in supporting our rapid growth over the past years, while mitigating delays and helping us achieve our customer commitments.”

Deliveright said a surge in e-commerce and demand from LTL customers shipping heavy and nonconveyable goods into Canada drove the expansion.

Research has found that last-mile delivery is the most inefficient process in the supply chain, according to 78% of transportation and logistics companies in Canada and 59% in the U.S.

