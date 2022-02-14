Delorean announces comeback as all-electric sports car

DeLorean Motor Co., maker of the iconic DMC-12 luxury car, announced it is rebooting the automobile as an all-electric vehicle.

DeLorean officials said the company’s new headquarters will be in San Antonio, adding 450 jobs in executive, management and engineering roles.

The company plans to initially establish its headquarters in the city while continuing to evaluate locations for manufacturing operations, according to Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean.

“San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations,” Vries said in a statement. “This allows us countless synergies between established companies and suppliers in the broader region. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation.”

Delorean’s headquarters and manufacturing hub will facilitate production of the electric vehicle in the region, once various incentive packages are approved, according to a release. Details on the incentive packages were not disclosed.

The San Antonio area is already home to a Toyota plant, which produces the Tundra and Sequoia; and a Navistar International truck factory, which is scheduled to open by the end of the quarter. The new Tesla gigafactory is about 80 miles north in Austin.

The original Delorean Motor Co. went bankrupt in 1982. The new company is not affiliated with the car’s original maker, which was based in Detroit.

The original Delorean DMC-12 was famously featured in the 1985 movie “Back to the Future,” in which the sports car was used as a time machine.

The new Delorean Motor Co. teased its electric vehicle in a tweet shortly before the Super Bowl on Sunday. “The Future was never promised,” the tweet reads. “Reimagine today.” The new sports car will be called the DeLorean EVolved.

