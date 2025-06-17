Descartes: protecting freight with advanced fraud prevention technology

In an industry where carrier identity theft and double brokering schemes cost hundreds of millions annually, Descartes has emerged as a frontline defender against fraud in freight transportation. The company’s innovative approach to securing the supply chain has earned it recognition as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards.

“The surge in carrier identity theft and double brokering is still the biggest threat we face in over-the-road fraud,” explains Descartes. Fraudulent operators employ sophisticated tactics, from stealing login credentials to purchasing unused MC numbers, allowing them to impersonate legitimate companies. Once they’ve established a false identity, these bad actors either “accept a tendered load and outright steal the freight, or in some cases re-broker loads to legitimate carriers – taking the payment from the shipper but never paying the carrier that moved the freight.”

These schemes don’t just result in financial losses—they fundamentally “undermine trust across the supply chain” and have grown so widespread that combating them has become the company’s “number one priority in fraud prevention.”

Descartes’ approach to fraud prevention has evolved significantly over time. “Years ago, like many in the industry, we started with manual carrier vetting – making sure a carrier had the proper authority, insurance, and a decent safety record,” the company notes. However, as fraud schemes grew more sophisticated, they “continuously raised the bar.”



