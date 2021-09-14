  • ITVI.USA
Air Cargo

DHL Express renews agreement with Atlas Air for 20 freighters

Widebody aircraft help express delivery company keep up with growth in cross-border e-commerce

Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Tuesday, September 14, 2021
1 minute read
Polar Air Cargo jumbo jets side-by-side at airport being loaded with cargo.
Polar Air Cargo aircraft sport the Atlas Air and DHL logos because they co-own the airline. (Photo: Atlas Air Worldwide)

Atlas Air will continue to fly 20 large freighters for DHL Express after the express delivery company extended an existing contract, the companies announced Tuesday.

The arrangement ensures DHL Express has continued access to outsourced airlift to support its fast-growing express business that is increasingly driven by e-commerce. The length of wet leases was not disclosed.

The aircraft are operated globally by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ: AAWW) subsidiaries Atlas Air, Polar Air Cargo and Southern Air. Polar Air Cargo is a 13-year-old joint venture between Atlas and DHL in which DHL holds a 49% equity interest, including a 25% voting share. The strategic arrangement provides DHL Express guaranteed capacity on key trade lanes while Atlas gets a predictable, long-term revenue stream.

Atlas is currently operating four types of aircraft for DHL Express:

  • Six Boeing 747-8 freighters
  • Two Boeing 747-400 freighters
  • Eight Boeing 777-200 freighters
  • Four Boeing 767-300 freighters

“As this agreement indicates, Atlas is capitalizing on the strong global airfreight market conditions as we deepen relationships with our customers,” Atlas Air CEO John Dietrich said.

Last week, Atlas Air finalized a five-year labor contract with its pilots.

 Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RELATED NEWS:

777 aircraft conversions: Mammoth Freighters takes on the ‘Big Twin’

Cargo airline Amerijet, CEO Tim Strauss divorce after 1 year

Tags
Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

