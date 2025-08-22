Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
DHL extends short-term cargo contract with Global Crossing Airlines

Carrier had 7% growth in revenue during Q2

Eric Kulisch
Global Crossing Airlines operates four Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter aircraft. (Photo: GlobalX)
Key Takeaways:

  • DHL Express extended its contract with Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) for four months, utilizing GlobalX's Airbus A321 cargo jets for air freight transport.
  • The extension includes the peak season and covers daily flights between DHL hubs in Miami and Cincinnati, and twice-weekly flights to Orlando.
  • GlobalX reported increased revenue and profitability in Q2, though cargo revenue growth remains challenged by market weakness and overcapacity.
  • This partnership showcases the A321 as a potential replacement for aging Boeing 757-200 aircraft in air freight operations.
DHL Express has extended its trial contract with Global Crossing Airlines, a Miami-based provider of dedicated contract air and as-needed charter flights, by four months, Global Crossing said in its earnings report last week.

Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB: JETMF) operates four Airbus A321 converted cargo jets in addition to 15 Airbus passenger aircraft. In April, GlobalX began a short-term contract flying parcels within DHL Express’s air network. Partner carriers in other regions, such as Europe, have utilized A321 cargo jets for DHL, but GlobalX is the only carrier in North America currently using the aircraft type. 

The A321 is a narrowbody jet comparable to the Boeing 737-800 and is envisioned by supporters as a potential substitute for the Boeing 757-200, which is nearing the end of its commercial life. 

With the extension, Global X will now fly for DHL Express through the end of the year, including the busy peak season. 

GlobalX is operating daily between DHL’s hubs in Miami and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, plus twice a week to Orlando, Florida, according to aviation database Flightradar24. 

GlobalX reported revenue increased 7% during the second quarter to $61.4 million, compared to the same period last year. The startup carrier is turning the corner towards profitability, with net income doubling to $600,000. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent, a common metric for measuring financial health in the airline industry because of the heavy lease costs for aircraft, increased 6% to $19.8 million. 

The airline is still struggling to consistently grow cargo revenue given the overall market weakness, overcapacity of narrowbody freighters and reduced use of air transport by the U.S. Postal Service. Nonetheless, block hours are up 125% year over year thanks to contracts with DHL, Caribbean-focused IBC Airways and an intermediary for United Airlines’ cargo division.

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com