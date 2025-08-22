DHL extends short-term cargo contract with Global Crossing Airlines

DHL Express has extended its trial contract with Global Crossing Airlines, a Miami-based provider of dedicated contract air and as-needed charter flights, by four months, Global Crossing said in its earnings report last week.

Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB: JETMF) operates four Airbus A321 converted cargo jets in addition to 15 Airbus passenger aircraft. In April, GlobalX began a short-term contract flying parcels within DHL Express’s air network. Partner carriers in other regions, such as Europe, have utilized A321 cargo jets for DHL, but GlobalX is the only carrier in North America currently using the aircraft type.

The A321 is a narrowbody jet comparable to the Boeing 737-800 and is envisioned by supporters as a potential substitute for the Boeing 757-200, which is nearing the end of its commercial life.

With the extension, Global X will now fly for DHL Express through the end of the year, including the busy peak season.