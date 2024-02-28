DHL moves Norfolk operations to larger facility

Transport and logistics provider DHL Group said Tuesday that it has relocated its Norfolk, Virginia, operations to a facility more than twice the size of its prior location.

The $7.3 million investment increases shipment capacity and enables faster processing, resulting in later cutoff times for shippers in eastern Virginia, said DHL, a German company with Americas headquarters in Plantation, Florida.

The new service center facility at 2551 Almeda Ave. serves Norfolk and the surrounding areas for local pickup and delivery, from the shipyards in Chesapeake to Kitty Hawk and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It connects to the global DHL network through its daily dedicated 737 flight between Richmond International Airport and DHL’s global hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), in addition to trucking service to and from the DHL JFK Gateway, the company said.