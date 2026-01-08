DHL opens a new life science and healthcare hub in Annville, Pennsylvania

DHL Supply Chain is continuing its commitment to the life sciences and healthcare logistics market with the completion of a strategic new distribution hub in Annville, Pennsylvania. A facility designed to meet the complex demands of an evolving healthcare supply chain.

Set to open later this year, this one-million-square-foot Center of Excellence isn’t just another warehouse; it’s a massive leap in DHL’s ability to support pharmaceutical, MedTech, and healthcare manufacturers with scalable, compliant, and highly connected logistics solutions.

Located in Central Pennsylvania, with direct access to Interstates 76 and 81, the site is strategically positioned to serve the East Coast’s dense network of hospitals, research facilities, and life sciences manufacturers. Its designation as a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) will help customers mitigate import tariffs and accelerate customs processing.

According to Mark Kunar, CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America, “As pharmaceutical companies navigate tariff changes, rising demand for temperature-controlled infrastructure, and strict regulatory compliance, they need logistics partners with proven expertise. The Annville Center of Excellence is a critical next step in delivering scalable, end-to-end solutions for the healthcare industry.”