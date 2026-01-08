DHL opens a new life science and healthcare hub in Annville, Pennsylvania

DHL Supply Chain is continuing its commitment to the life sciences and healthcare logistics market with the completion of a strategic new distribution hub in Annville, Pennsylvania. A facility designed to meet the complex demands of an evolving healthcare supply chain.
Set to open later this year, this one-million-square-foot Center of Excellence isn’t just another warehouse; it’s a massive leap in DHL’s ability to support pharmaceutical, MedTech, and healthcare manufacturers with scalable, compliant, and highly connected logistics solutions.
Located in Central Pennsylvania, with direct access to Interstates 76 and 81, the site is strategically positioned to serve the East Coast’s dense network of hospitals, research facilities, and life sciences manufacturers. Its designation as a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) will help customers mitigate import tariffs and accelerate customs processing.
According to Mark Kunar, CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America, “As pharmaceutical companies navigate tariff changes, rising demand for temperature-controlled infrastructure, and strict regulatory compliance, they need logistics partners with proven expertise. The Annville Center of Excellence is a critical next step in delivering scalable, end-to-end solutions for the healthcare industry.”
The purpose-built center boasts FDA and GMP-compliant infrastructure, along with advanced temperature-controlled environments for biologics, specialty drugs, and other sensitive healthcare products. Sustainability was also part of the design ethos: energy-efficient systems, solar power integration, and on-site electric vehicle charging stations are among the site’s modern amenities.
Beyond pure storage and distribution, the facility offers significant operational capacity, 100 dock doors and extensive trailer parking, all engineered around the needs of fast-moving, regulated product flows.
This investment aligns with DHL’s broader Strategy 2030, which identifies life sciences and healthcare as a key global growth pillar. The new center complements recent strategic moves, including DHL’s acquisition of SDS Rx and CryoPDP, companies that expand final-mile healthcare delivery and specialized biopharma transport capabilities. Together, these investments help position the company to support everything from hospital networks and personalized medicines to cold-chain distribution and inbound manufacturing logistics.
The Annville Center of Excellence shows how quickly life sciences logistics is moving from general-purpose warehousing to highly specialized infrastructure. For DHL, the investment is less about adding square footage and more about hardening its healthcare network around compliance, control, and scale.