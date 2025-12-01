DHS launches sweeping I-9 audits on California truck fleets

Department of Homeland Security agents are conducting aggressive workplace audits across Northern and Central California trucking companies, with a heavy focus on Punjabi-owned carriers, according to a detailed account aired November 28 on Punjab Radio USA.

Harpreet Thera, owner of a mid-sized fleet operating since 1997, told the station that DHS served him with a Notice of Inspection while he was at a dentist appointment in Sacramento. Agents first went to his home, then called his cellphone and identified his exact location before meeting him in a parking lot to hand-deliver the summons.

I just came across this TikTok from Punjab Radio USA and ran the translation. It is wild. Homeland Security is doing full audits on trucking companies in Northern and Central California. They are pulling I9s for every employee going back two years and now they are interviewing… pic.twitter.com/8DwSQbbeDY — Chris Ceausu (@ChrisCeausu) November 30, 2025

The notice gave Thera three days to produce I-9 employment eligibility forms for every current and former employee going back two years – more than 100 records in total. Thera, who uses BBSI for payroll and runs 100% W-2 drivers to comply with California’s AB5 law, submitted the documents the same day.

DHS then escalated the audit: agents selected 15 employees – including U.S. citizens, green card holders and work-permit drivers – for individual interviews and requested their personal phone numbers. Agents told Thera they may conduct the interviews in person.