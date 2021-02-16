  • ITVI.USA
    13,447.930
    -277.240
    -2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.650
    0.790
    3.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,408.570
    -269.400
    -2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,447.930
    -277.240
    -2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.650
    0.790
    3.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,408.570
    -269.400
    -2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVNewsStackd

Digital tools for your toolbox — stackd

What brokers should utilize to improve productivity and efficiency

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, February 16, 2021
0 6 1 minute read

With new FreightTech emerging what seems like almost daily, it can be overwhelming for brokers and businesses to navigate which technology options are right for their specific needs. FreightWaves Vice President of Product Marketing Adam Robinson will explore those options by talking to leaders in the tech development world in his podcast, stackd. 

This first episode of stackd features Lindsay Watt, head of product at Parade, and Watt and Robinson focus on why digital tools are so crucial to freight brokers. Watt said so many people are focused on FreightTech because the explosion of communication tools has opened up a new frontier of brokering. 

He cited the “ubiquitousness of smartphones and the rise of cloud computing” as specific items that have made communication so much easier today. 

When it comes to sifting through options for what tech to utilize, Watt said a company needs to identify its specific goals and maybe start with shifting what the company already does to a faster process. From there, a company can venture into using tech products to do things it wasn’t possible to do before. 

Watt uses Leaf Logistics building its own contract market as an example of a brand-new concept and his company, Parade, as an example of step changes with moving from capacity management to digital booking. 

Robinson said when looking at where a company is spending its cash on digital tools, a company should factor in the true return on investment of that tool. Watt agreed, but also said a broker needs to think about the partnerships between digital tool providers and how all your tools will work together in a stack to create the largest opportunity for success. 

You can find more stackd episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

The stackd podcast will air every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FreightWavesTV, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, February 16, 2021
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc