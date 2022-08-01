White Papers
Discover How Daily Operations Take Less Time With a Modern TMS
We did a deep dive into the workflows of a legacy transportation management system to learn how these older systems perform vs. modern cloud-based solutions. Our main focus was the time it takes to do everyday tasks from the perspective of a freight brokerage. What we found out will leave you questioning why you’re still using an old TMS.
Our investigation covers three main areas of the load life cycle:
- Pre-pick-up
- In-transit
- After-delivery
