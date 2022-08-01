  • DTS.USA
    5.333
    -0.012
    -0.2%
  • NTI.USA
    2.800
    0.020
    0.7%
  • NTID.USA
    2.860
    0.090
    3.2%
  • NTIDL.USA
    2.040
    0.090
    4.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    6.180
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,558.400
    1.650
    0%
White Papers

Discover How Daily Operations Take Less Time With a Modern TMS

Monday, August 1, 2022
Less than a minute

We did a deep dive into the workflows of a legacy transportation management system to learn how these older systems perform vs. modern cloud-based solutions. Our main focus was the time it takes to do everyday tasks from the perspective of a freight brokerage. What we found out will leave you questioning why you’re still using an old TMS.

Our investigation covers three main areas of the load life cycle:

  • Pre-pick-up
  • In-transit
  • After-delivery

Complete the form below to download your complimentary white paper and get the full insight.

Monday, August 1, 2022
Less than a minute

Photo of Sponsor

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.