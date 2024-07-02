DOT awards $1.8B for freight projects, other transportation work

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced $1.8 billion in funding for projects that address the country’s aging infrastructure.
The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, which benefits projects related to transportation and the supply chain. The funds were given to projects of local and regional importance.
“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re funding projects across the country to make roads safer, make it easier for people to move around their community, make transportation infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, and improve supply chains to keep costs down for consumers,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an announcement.
Over a dozen projects totaling more than $163 million are related to freight. The projects are:
- $25 million to Wrangell City and Borough in Alaska for a Wrangell Harbor Basin project designed to improve freight transport.
- $25 million to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for an I-49 extension designed to increase freight movement.
- $21.2 million to Menominee, Michigan, to redevelop Menominee Harbor’s general cargo transportation terminal.
- $21.2 million to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to reconstruct Wharf D at the Puerto Nuevo Docks, which will provide safer working conditions.
- $17.9 million to the Port of Bellingham in Washington for a shipping terminal rail connection that will reduce truck traffic.
- $15 million to Bernalillo County, New Mexico, to develop a regional supply chain system stretching 805 miles through California, Arizona and New Mexico.
- $6.1 million to the Northern Nevada Development Authority to expand the Western Nevada Transload.
- $5.6 million to the New York City Department of Transportation to create an Urban Freight Mobility Collaborative, which will encourage the replacement of freight vehicles with transportation such as cargo bikes.
- $5 million to the San Diego Unified Port District for the redevelopment of the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal to improve cargo handling.
- $3.9 million to Nulato Village in Alaska for a port development project that will reduce the cost of shipping goods.
- $3.6 million to Green River, Utah, for the West Industrial Park Utilities Plan, which will create more efficient freight routes.
- $3.2 million to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota to improve roadways so goods can be transported efficiently.
- $3 million to York, Alabama, to plan improvements to railroad-highway crossings to address idling freight trains.
- $3 million to the American Samoa Government Department of Port Administration for a master plan for the Port of Pago Pago.
- $1.6 million to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission in Virginia for the Route 122 Regional Corridor Plan that will consider last-mile freight deliveries.
- $1.3 million to the Makah Indian Tribe in Washington for the new Neah Bay Multi-Use Barge Loading Facility, which will increase freight movement.
- $1 million to Rocky Mount, Virginia, for improvements to State Route 40, including last-mile freight movement.
- $750,000 to Lincoln County, Nebraska, to improve the Nebraska International Port of the Plains, including adding electric vehicles.
- $550,000 to America’s Central Port in Illinois to plan a freight rail connection.