DOT awards $1.8B for freight projects, other transportation work

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced $1.8 billion in funding for projects that address the country’s aging infrastructure.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, which benefits projects related to transportation and the supply chain. The funds were given to projects of local and regional importance.

“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re funding projects across the country to make roads safer, make it easier for people to move around their community, make transportation infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, and improve supply chains to keep costs down for consumers,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an announcement.

Over a dozen projects totaling more than $163 million are related to freight. The projects are:



