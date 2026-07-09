DOT grants $25 million to ‘transform’ this Midwest port

Ports of Indiana has been awarded a $25 million federal BUILD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation – the largest federal award in its 65-year history – to support a $32 million expansion of its Jeffersonville port.

The grant is more than double the previous high for any Indiana port, and is Jeffersonville’s largest single infrastructure investment since opening in 1985.

Plans call for more than doubling the facility’s general cargo footprint and increasing lift capacity from 35 tons to 300 tons.

“Indiana’s ports are essential to keeping our economy moving, and this $25 million BUILD grant is a major investment in our state’s future,” said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, in a statement. “Expanding our Jeffersonville port’s capacity to move cargo by river, rail and truck will create new opportunities for Indiana manufacturers, farmers and businesses while supporting high-quality jobs across southern Indiana.”