DP World expands with new logistics hub in Pennsylvania

Global logistics giant DP World has strengthened its presence in Central Pennsylvania with the opening of a new 249,600-square-foot multi-customer warehouse in Middletown. The facility marks a major step in the company’s strategy to expand its third-party logistics offerings in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast while creating a more efficient hub for regional and national distribution.

Designed with small and mid-sized businesses in mind, the warehouse provides full-service third-party logistics capabilities that support business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, and e-commerce fulfillment.

For companies that may not have the resources to build or operate dedicated infrastructure, the site offers a scalable solution that allows them to reach customers faster and more efficiently.

Positioned with direct truck and rail connectivity to both East and West Coast ports, the Middletown site ensures streamlined transportation routes that can shorten delivery times to major metropolitan areas across the region.