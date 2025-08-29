DP World expands with new logistics hub in Pennsylvania

Global logistics giant DP World has strengthened its presence in Central Pennsylvania with the opening of a new 249,600-square-foot multi-customer warehouse in Middletown. The facility marks a major step in the company’s strategy to expand its third-party logistics offerings in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast while creating a more efficient hub for regional and national distribution.
Designed with small and mid-sized businesses in mind, the warehouse provides full-service third-party logistics capabilities that support business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, and e-commerce fulfillment.
For companies that may not have the resources to build or operate dedicated infrastructure, the site offers a scalable solution that allows them to reach customers faster and more efficiently.
Positioned with direct truck and rail connectivity to both East and West Coast ports, the Middletown site ensures streamlined transportation routes that can shorten delivery times to major metropolitan areas across the region.
The facility is expected to handle more than ten million inbound and outbound units annually and will eventually employ up to 200 full-time staff. The warehouse itself was repurposed from a high-volume electronics distribution center and modernized with state-of-the-art logistics automation.
The expansion comes alongside another milestone for DP World in the region. The company recently consolidated two smaller sites into a single 554,000-square-foot operation in Middletown.
Glen Clark, CEO of DP World U.S. and Mexico, described the new facility as an important investment in both customers and communities. “The launch of our new Middletown facility reflects DP World’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” he said. “This facility represents our strategy to bring smarter, more sustainable logistics solutions closer to our customers across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”
With the new Middletown facility, DP World is not just expanding its footprint but also setting a higher standard for logistics operations in Pennsylvania. The company is positioning itself as a key partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains while meeting the rising expectations of consumers and regulators alike.