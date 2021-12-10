Drilling Deep: Diving into the truck parking squeeze

Excerpt: Host John Kingston looks at the rising price of diesel exhaust fluid in this episode of Drilling Deep.

Desiree Wood is an independent owner-operator who has devoted much of her time educating those who need to know about the crisis in truck parking today. She speaks in public, she joins webcasts and on Drilling Deep this week, she joins host John Kingston to discuss her recent efforts to alert the world about the truck parking squeeze.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about a diesel-related market: diesel exhaust fluid. Its price is rising sharply and Kingston reviews the supply chain to show why.

