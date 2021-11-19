  • ITVI.USA
    15,124.430
    -4.870
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.886
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.510
    0.220
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,097.610
    4.990
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelMediaPodcast

Drilling Deep: Every method of testing drivers for drugs has pros and cons

Also on the podcast: Is the tide turning in oil markets?

1 minute read

Testing for drug use in drivers rests now primarily on urinalysis. But it has drawbacks.

Others argue that hair testing is preferable. But it has drawbacks too. Saliva testing? Easy to do, but it isn’t perfect.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, two academics who have studied the issue join host John Kingston to discuss recent research they’ve completed on the various methods now in use and under discussion for the future. Douglas Voss from the University of Central Arkansas and Ron Gordon from the University of Arkansas will discuss their findings and the state of the current debate in the industry.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the latest results from a key oil industry report and what it means for prices going forward.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

