Drilling Deep PodcastFuelMediaPodcastTechnologyTrucking

Drilling Deep: Starting a truckload carrier with AI as its backbone

Also on the podcast: Time to tap strategic oil stocks?

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, November 5, 2021
1 minute read

Fleet AI is a new truckload carrier that is trying to distinguish itself in a field full of new and existing entrants where it’s tough to stand out.

Its founder and CEO is Marc El Khoury. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to talk about how his company is trying to stand out and get that competitive edge by using AI and algorithms.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the possibility of the U.S. and other Western nations releasing oil from their strategic stockpiles to temper further increases in the price of oil.

