Drilling Deep: KeyBanc’s Fowler talks Marten, Werner, Knight in Q3 review

With the third-quarter earnings season wrapped up, Todd Fowler of KeyBanc joins Drilling Deep to answer the question: How did they do?

He shares his views on several companies, including Knight Swift, Werner and Marten in his discussion with host John Kingston.

Also on the podcast, Kingston addresses the point of view that oil markets may ease up in the first quarter, as well as the controversial suggestion to ban crude exports from the U.S.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Starting a truckload carrier with AI as its backbone

Drilling Deep: the decision to add a truckload terminal can be complicated

Drilling Deep: The good times roll for independent owner operators