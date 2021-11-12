  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep: KeyBanc’s Fowler talks Marten, Werner, Knight in Q3 review

Also on the podcast this week: why banning oil exports would have no impact on prices.

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, November 12, 2021
Less than a minute

With the third-quarter earnings season wrapped up, Todd Fowler of KeyBanc joins Drilling Deep to answer the question: How did they do? 

He shares his views on several companies, including Knight Swift, Werner and Marten in his discussion with host John Kingston.

Also on the podcast, Kingston addresses the point of view that oil markets may ease up in the first quarter, as well as the controversial suggestion to ban crude exports from the U.S.

