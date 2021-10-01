  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep Podcast

Drilling Deep: The decision to add a truckload terminal can be complicated

Also on the podcast: A roundup of recent news in the oil and diesel world

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, October 1, 2021
1 minute read

Alabama Motor Express is a growing truckload company that just added a terminal in Atlanta. This may not sound like a big deal, but for the company that makes such a decision, it’s a lengthy process to get to the point of yes or no.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Jared Moore of AMX joins host John Kingston to discuss the decision-making that goes into what is a monumental step to deploy capital and set up operations to ensure a strong rate of return.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the diesel market, now at its highest level — according to one key measurement — since 2014.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

