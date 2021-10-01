Drilling Deep: The decision to add a truckload terminal can be complicated

Alabama Motor Express is a growing truckload company that just added a terminal in Atlanta. This may not sound like a big deal, but for the company that makes such a decision, it’s a lengthy process to get to the point of yes or no.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Jared Moore of AMX joins host John Kingston to discuss the decision-making that goes into what is a monumental step to deploy capital and set up operations to ensure a strong rate of return.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the diesel market, now at its highest level — according to one key measurement — since 2014.

