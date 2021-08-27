  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelLogistics/Supply ChainsPodcast

Drilling Deep: The troubled refining industry that provides the market with diesel

Also on the podcast: The founder of a logistics startup surveys the pre-holiday supply chain

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, August 27, 2021
1 minute read

Truckers need diesel to operate and diesel comes out of refineries.

The U.S. refining industry is challenged by a drop in demand and weak margins. This week, it was reported that a large U.S. refinery has been put on the sales block. Will there be a buyer for it or will it go the way of other refineries that have been closed? Host John Kingston discusses that on this week’s podcast.

Also this week, our guest is Sam Agyemang, the co-founder of HaulerHub. It’s a new company in the business of linking carriers to shippers, and he has some views on the supply chain coming into the holiday season.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

