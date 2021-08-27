Drilling Deep: The troubled refining industry that provides the market with diesel

Truckers need diesel to operate and diesel comes out of refineries.

The U.S. refining industry is challenged by a drop in demand and weak margins. This week, it was reported that a large U.S. refinery has been put on the sales block. Will there be a buyer for it or will it go the way of other refineries that have been closed? Host John Kingston discusses that on this week’s podcast.

Also this week, our guest is Sam Agyemang, the co-founder of HaulerHub. It’s a new company in the business of linking carriers to shippers, and he has some views on the supply chain coming into the holiday season.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Why the grease at your pizzeria is impacting diesel

Drilling Deep: Biden administration calls for more oil

Drilling Deep: Saia, ODFL and KC Southern on Mehrotra’s mind