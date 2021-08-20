  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Drilling Deep: Why the grease at your pizzeria is impacting diesel

Also on the podcast: Trimble’s Delaney looks at the TMS landscape today

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, August 20, 2021
1 minute read

On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston sits down with Jay Delaney of Trimble to discuss the landscape for transportation management systems. What are customers demanding today and how ready is the industry to provide it?

Kingston will also talk about an unexpected snag in the march to more renewable diesel: The price of the stuff needed to make it is getting out of hand. Today it’s soybeans but tomorrow it could be grease. He’ll discuss why the market economics for renewable diesel are different from that of regular diesel.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

