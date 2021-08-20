Drilling Deep: Why the grease at your pizzeria is impacting diesel

On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston sits down with Jay Delaney of Trimble to discuss the landscape for transportation management systems. What are customers demanding today and how ready is the industry to provide it?

Kingston will also talk about an unexpected snag in the march to more renewable diesel: The price of the stuff needed to make it is getting out of hand. Today it’s soybeans but tomorrow it could be grease. He’ll discuss why the market economics for renewable diesel are different from that of regular diesel.

