  • ITVI.USA
    15,496.720
    85.590
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.743
    0.003
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,466.390
    90.520
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.140
    0.190
    6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.590
    0.150
    10.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.330
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.170
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.130
    3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Drilling Deep: It’s time for the big spinoff at XPO

Also on the podcast: A shoutout to fuel surcharges

Friday, July 30, 2021
1 minute read

It’s been a long time coming, but the market is on the verge of XPO (NYSE: XPO) spinning off its contract logistics business into GXO.

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, FreightWaves’ Mark Solomon, a longtime observer of XPO, talks about the reasons behind the move and what it means for the new company about to be created, as well as the company it is leaving behind. What can XPO do now that it’s been reshaped into a company that is heavily focused on transportation?

Also on the podcast this week, a brief statement on an earnings call heard by host John Kingston said a lot about the effectiveness of fuel surcharges during a time of rising oil prices.

