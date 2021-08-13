  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelLogistics/Supply ChainsPodcast

Drilling Deep: Biden administration calls for more oil

Also on the podcast: Changes in inventory management as seen by Taulia

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, August 13, 2021
1 minute read

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston kicks things off by looking at the unexpected call by the Biden administration for OPEC to put more oil on the market. The request for more supply may be coming just as the need for it is starting to fade. 

Also on the podcast, the guest of the week is Eric Wanberg, the head of inventory management at Taulia. His company recently produced a paper on that subject, and he’s on Drilling Deep to discuss such aspects of the topic as the role of fintech and how just in time is starting to turn into just in case.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

