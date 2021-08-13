Drilling Deep: Biden administration calls for more oil

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston kicks things off by looking at the unexpected call by the Biden administration for OPEC to put more oil on the market. The request for more supply may be coming just as the need for it is starting to fade.

Also on the podcast, the guest of the week is Eric Wanberg, the head of inventory management at Taulia. His company recently produced a paper on that subject, and he’s on Drilling Deep to discuss such aspects of the topic as the role of fintech and how just in time is starting to turn into just in case.

