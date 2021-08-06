Drilling Deep: Saia, ODFL and KC Southern on Mehrotra’s mind

Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank joined host John Kingston for the Drilling Deep podcast to talk about the just-completed earnings season.

A few companies are on his discussion list: Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA), Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), among others. He reviews them in a compelling discussion.

Also on the podcast: Kingston talks about the contraction in upstream oil exploration spending and what that might mean for oil prices several years from now.

More articles by John Kingston

Big Werner verdict from 2018 becomes a hot potato on appeal

Three more states waive targeted hours-of-service rules for 30 days

A transformed Triumph Bancorp talks its hot market and future in call with analysts