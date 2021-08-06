  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep: Saia, ODFL and KC Southern on Mehrotra’s mind

Also on the podcast: The investment drought in oil setting the table for higher prices

Friday, August 6, 2021
Less than a minute

Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank joined host John Kingston for the Drilling Deep podcast to talk about the just-completed earnings season. 

A few companies are on his discussion list: Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA), Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), among others. He reviews them in a compelling discussion.

Also on the podcast: Kingston talks about the contraction in upstream oil exploration spending and what that might mean for oil prices several years from now. 

