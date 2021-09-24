Drilling Deep: Whose data is it anyway?

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, two attorneys from the Benesch law firm, Helen Schweitz and Jonathan Todd, join host John Kingston to discuss the ownership of the growing stream of data that trucks are producing on every trip.

Whether it’s through an ELD, a camera system or a wired trailer, there is a lot of information that trucks are throwing off these days. Figuring out the ownership of that data will be a big legal challenge.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses even more disturbing numbers from the market that signal a tightening supply of diesel fuel.

