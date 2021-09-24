  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,948.420
    108.680
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.798
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.010
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,936.600
    100.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.950
    -0.570
    -16.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.610
    0.650
    22%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.240
    -14.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.550
    0.210
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.220
    10.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.110
    0.250
    6.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
Drilling Deep Podcast

Drilling Deep: Whose data is it anyway?

Also on the podcast: The signs grow of a tight diesel market

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, September 24, 2021
1 minute read

On this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, two attorneys from the Benesch law firm, Helen Schweitz and Jonathan Todd, join host John Kingston to discuss the ownership of the growing stream of data that trucks are producing on every trip.

Whether it’s through an ELD, a camera system or a wired trailer, there is a lot of information that trucks are throwing off these days. Figuring out the ownership of that data will be a big legal challenge.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses even more disturbing numbers from the market that signal a tightening supply of diesel fuel.

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, September 24, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

