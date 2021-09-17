Drilling Deep: The good times roll for independent owner-operators

When you advise independent owner-operators on their finances, you get a good look at how they’re doing. And Todd Amen of ATBS likes what he’s seeing.

Amen, president and CEO of ATBS, sat down with host John Kingston on Drilling Deep to discuss what he’s seeing in the finances of the independent fleet. The market is great and it’s showing up in their performance.

Also on Drilling Deep, Kingston discusses why there hasn’t been more of an upward kick in the price of oil given the continued loss of output as a result of Hurricane Ida.

