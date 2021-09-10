  • ITVI.USA
    13,650.350
    7.050
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.270
    -0.360
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,639.810
    14.140
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelModern ShipperPodcast

Drilling Deep: ‘Final milers’ get together in Philly

Also on the podcast: The rise of renewable diesel

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read

Of all the tough parts of the supply chain, getting products into a person’s home is the most challenging.

That mission brought together hundreds of attendees to an exhibition in Philadelphia recently. FreightWaves’ Brian Straight was there, and he’ll sit down with Drilling Deep host John Kingston to talk about what he saw and heard at this show that went on despite the pandemic.

Also on the podcast, Kingston invites Drilling Deep listeners to join him at an upcoming FreightWaves virtual summit to talk about the growing importance of renewable diesel to the country’s fuel supply. He’ll give an introduction to some of the topics that will be discussed Sept. 22.

Tags
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

