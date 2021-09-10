Drilling Deep: ‘Final milers’ get together in Philly

Of all the tough parts of the supply chain, getting products into a person’s home is the most challenging.

That mission brought together hundreds of attendees to an exhibition in Philadelphia recently. FreightWaves’ Brian Straight was there, and he’ll sit down with Drilling Deep host John Kingston to talk about what he saw and heard at this show that went on despite the pandemic.

Also on the podcast, Kingston invites Drilling Deep listeners to join him at an upcoming FreightWaves virtual summit to talk about the growing importance of renewable diesel to the country’s fuel supply. He’ll give an introduction to some of the topics that will be discussed Sept. 22.

