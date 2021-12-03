  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep: Contrast between booming LTL markets and what’s happening on the ground

Also on the podcast: OPEC+ surprises with more oil in January

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, December 3, 2021
Less than a minute

Don Newell and Scooter Sayers are longtime LTL industry experts and consultants. Although the stock prices of LTL companies have been soaring on Wall Street, Newell and Sayers join host John Kingston on Drilling Deep to talk about some underlying fundamental problems in the LTL sector that they want to see fixed.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the recent OPEC reaction to the release of oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the potential fall in demand coming from the omicron variant emergence.

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

