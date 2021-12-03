Drilling Deep: Contrast between booming LTL markets and what’s happening on the ground

Don Newell and Scooter Sayers are longtime LTL industry experts and consultants. Although the stock prices of LTL companies have been soaring on Wall Street, Newell and Sayers join host John Kingston on Drilling Deep to talk about some underlying fundamental problems in the LTL sector that they want to see fixed.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the recent OPEC reaction to the release of oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the potential fall in demand coming from the omicron variant emergence.

