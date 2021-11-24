Drilling Deep: The eye-popping numbers from the used truck market

Chris Visser of JD Power has been tracking used truck prices for a long time. And as he will tell you, he’s never seen a used truck market quite like this one.

Visser joins Drilling Deep co-host John Kingston to discuss the wild swings in prices and what needs to happen to slow their upward march.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve announced earlier this week. The supply may not seem like much but inventories are key.

