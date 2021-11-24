  • ITVI.USA
    15,280.330
    -86.000
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.092
    0.087
    2.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.240
    -0.200
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,237.940
    -81.200
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,280.330
    -86.000
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.092
    0.087
    2.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.240
    -0.200
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,237.940
    -81.200
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelPodcastTruckingTrucking

Drilling Deep: The eye-popping numbers from the used truck market

Also on the podcast: What the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve means

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 24, 2021
1 minute read

Chris Visser of JD Power has been tracking used truck prices for a long time. And as he will tell you, he’s never seen a used truck market quite like this one. 

Visser joins Drilling Deep co-host John Kingston to discuss the wild swings in prices and what needs to happen to slow their upward march.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve announced earlier this week. The supply may not seem like much but inventories are key.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Every method of testing drivers for drugs has pros and cons

Drilling Deep: The decision to add a truckload terminal can be complicated

Drilling Deep: The good times roll for independent owner-operators

Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 24, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.