Drilling Deep: In hiring drivers, speed is of the essence

Did somebody just apply for a truck driver job at your firm? You’d better act quickly.

Tim Crawford, the CEO of Tenstreeet, joins host John Kingston on Drilling Deep this week to talk about the trends he’s seen in driver recruitment and retention from his perch. Tenstreet works with fleets through the entire application process, so Crawford sees the data on the numbers of applicants, and the actions of the companies that win the war in the battle for talent.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how renewable fuel standards and rising agricultural prices are starting to push diesel prices higher.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: The sharp competition in the visibility sector

Drilling Deep: The case for lease purchase deals even as lawsuits grow

Drilling Deep: What truck drivers are going to report to the IRS