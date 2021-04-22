Drilling Deep: In hiring drivers, speed is of the essence
Tenstreet’s Crawford talks about what he’s seeing in the flow of new driver applications
Did somebody just apply for a truck driver job at your firm? You’d better act quickly.
Tim Crawford, the CEO of Tenstreeet, joins host John Kingston on Drilling Deep this week to talk about the trends he’s seen in driver recruitment and retention from his perch. Tenstreet works with fleets through the entire application process, so Crawford sees the data on the numbers of applicants, and the actions of the companies that win the war in the battle for talent.
Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how renewable fuel standards and rising agricultural prices are starting to push diesel prices higher.
One Comment
I have a suggestion for y’all. Please endeavor to clean up and transcribe these babbling, rambling podcasts with written articles. I genuinely try to listen to these podcasts but its just everyone talking over each other like a casual conversation in a group of people. It’s insufferable!!