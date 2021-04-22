  • ITVI.USA
    15,423.620
    115.100
    0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.310
    -0.550
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,403.810
    105.620
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Drilling Deep Podcast

Drilling Deep: In hiring drivers, speed is of the essence

Tenstreet’s Crawford talks about what he’s seeing in the flow of new driver applications

John Kingston Thursday, April 22, 2021
1 minute read

Did somebody just apply for a truck driver job at your firm? You’d better act quickly.

Tim Crawford, the CEO of Tenstreeet, joins host John Kingston on Drilling Deep this week to talk about the trends he’s seen in driver recruitment and retention from his perch. Tenstreet works with fleets through the entire application process, so Crawford sees the data on the numbers of applicants, and the actions of the companies that win the war in the battle for talent.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how renewable fuel standards and rising agricultural prices are starting to push diesel prices higher.

John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

One Comment

  1. I have a suggestion for y’all. Please endeavor to clean up and transcribe these babbling, rambling podcasts with written articles. I genuinely try to listen to these podcasts but its just everyone talking over each other like a casual conversation in a group of people. It’s insufferable!!

    Reply

