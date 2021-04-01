  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep: The case for lease purchase deals even as lawsuits grow

Also on the podcast: Why return to air travel could have impact on diesel prices

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 1, 2021
0 94 1 minute read

Lease purchase agreements, to put truck drivers in the seat and possibly on their way to ownership, have long been controversial. There are plenty of lawsuits kicking around over deals that went bad. Some media coverage of lease purchase agreements have been highly critical.  

In this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Matt Harris of Pathway Leasing joins host John Kingston to give his views on the success stories of leasing but also with a dose of reality that leases may not be for everyone. 

Kingston also discusses why the rise in air travel could have an impact on the diesel market.

