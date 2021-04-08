  • ITVI.USA
    14,598.540
    35.290
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.750
    -0.130
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,586.180
    48.670
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,598.540
    35.290
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.750
    -0.130
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,586.180
    48.670
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
BusinessDrilling Deep PodcastEnergyFuelMediaNewsPodcastSupply ChainsTechnology

Drilling Deep: The sharp competition in the visibility sector

Needing to know where your freight is spawns incredibly competitive market

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 8, 2021
0 25 1 minute read

With capital pouring in and acquisitions underway, the fight to become the dominant player in the visibility space is in full swing.

JP Hampstead, the director of Passport Research at FreightWaves, has been closely following the developments in that sector. He joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast to talk about the biggest players in the market, gives a definition of visibility and reviews just how competitive the field is.

Also on Drilling Deep, Kingston talks about the blessed sounds of silence coming from the diesel and oil markets these days.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: The case for lease purchase deals even as lawsuits grow

Drilling Deep: What truck drivers are going to report to the IRS

Drilling Deep: Canada’s very gentle launch of its ELD mandate

Tags
John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 8, 2021
0 25 1 minute read
John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc