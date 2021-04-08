Drilling Deep: The sharp competition in the visibility sector

With capital pouring in and acquisitions underway, the fight to become the dominant player in the visibility space is in full swing.

JP Hampstead, the director of Passport Research at FreightWaves, has been closely following the developments in that sector. He joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast to talk about the biggest players in the market, gives a definition of visibility and reviews just how competitive the field is.

Also on Drilling Deep, Kingston talks about the blessed sounds of silence coming from the diesel and oil markets these days.

