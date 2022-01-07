Drilling Deep: Recruitment and retention CEO on WorkStep’s approach

Driver recruitment and retention was a big issue in 2021. It is likely to be no different in 2022.

Dan Johnston, co-founder and CEO of WorkStep, joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast to discuss his company’s software-based approach to recruitment and retention. He has pretty blunt words for the efforts that have gone on otherwise in that field; his argument is that they all pretty much failed in 2021.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how the current price increase is in defiance of what all the supply/demand models said should occur at the start of 2022. Even if there’s an imbalance, the market isn’t accepting it.

