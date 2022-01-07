  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep PodcastDriver issuesFuelPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: Recruitment and retention CEO on WorkStep’s approach

Also on the podcast: The surging price of oil and diesel

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, January 7, 2022
1 minute read

Driver recruitment and retention was a big issue in 2021. It is likely to be no different in 2022.

Dan Johnston, co-founder and CEO of WorkStep, joins host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast to discuss his company’s software-based approach to recruitment and retention. He has pretty blunt words for the efforts that have gone on otherwise in that field; his argument is that they all pretty much failed in 2021.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about how the current price increase is in defiance of what all the supply/demand models said should occur at the start of 2022. Even if there’s an imbalance, the market isn’t accepting it.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

