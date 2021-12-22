Drilling Deep: Wrapping up the year in oil and trucking
Also on the podcast: What’s holding back US investment in more drilling?
Sean Garney of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting joins host John Kingston on this week’s Drilling Deep to review some of what happened during this past crazy year in trucking and look ahead to some of the biggest policies that might come out of Washington in the coming year.
In his end-of-year oil recap, Kingston has some of the numbers on where the diesel market has taken the trucking industry in the last 12 months and what might be holding back U.S. investment in more drilling.
