Drilling Deep: How should infrastructure money be spent?

Also on the podcast: The incredible shrinking US refining sector

Friday, December 17, 2021
1 minute read

With the infrastructure spending bill now on the verge of sending billions of dollars to various local governments, the question will arise: How should we spend it?

One person they may turn to is Kyle Schneweis, the CEO of High Street Consulting. His firm advises governments on setting priorities in their infrastructure needs and spending. He speaks with host John Kingston on this episode of Drilling Deep about the types of spending he thinks should be a priority and how he would advise his clients.

Kingston also looks at the troubling decline in U.S. refining capacity and whether it has had any impact on diesel prices.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Diving into the truck parking squeeze

Drilling Deep: Contrasts between booming LTL markets and what’s happening on the ground

Drilling Deep: the eye-popping numbers from the used truck market

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world's most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the "talking head" for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada's BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts' metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

