Drilling Deep: How should infrastructure money be spent?

With the infrastructure spending bill now on the verge of sending billions of dollars to various local governments, the question will arise: How should we spend it?

One person they may turn to is Kyle Schneweis, the CEO of High Street Consulting. His firm advises governments on setting priorities in their infrastructure needs and spending. He speaks with host John Kingston on this episode of Drilling Deep about the types of spending he thinks should be a priority and how he would advise his clients.

Kingston also looks at the troubling decline in U.S. refining capacity and whether it has had any impact on diesel prices.

