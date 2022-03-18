Drilling Deep: Status report from backed-up West Coast ports

With so much other news, you may have lost track of what is going on with the backed-up ports on the U.S. West Coast and how their situation has spilled over to other ports.

Greg Miller, a FreightWaves senior editor who has been following the port backups for months, joins host John Kingston to bring listeners up to date on the easing of the backlog but explains why the situation is far from over.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the latest craziness in the diesel market and why retail prices haven’t plummeted with the fall in futures prices.

