Drilling Deep: Status report from backed-up West Coast ports

Also on the podcast: Why retail diesel prices haven’t fallen

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 18, 2022
1 minute read

With so much other news, you may have lost track of what is going on with the backed-up ports on the U.S. West Coast and how their situation has spilled over to other ports.

Greg Miller, a FreightWaves senior editor who has been following the port backups for months, joins host John Kingston to bring listeners up to date on the easing of the backlog but explains why the situation is far from over.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the latest craziness in the diesel market and why retail prices haven’t plummeted with the fall in futures prices.

John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 18, 2022
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.