  • ITVI.USA
    14,539.930
    77.570
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.834
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.860
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,551.880
    70.190
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,539.930
    77.570
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.834
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.860
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,551.880
    70.190
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
Drilling Deep PodcastDriver issuesFuelPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: Oil market misinformation swirls after Ukraine invasion

Also on the podcast: Digital brokerage teams up with new company to improve driver health.

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, February 25, 2022
1 minute read

As the world watches the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and oil markets start gyrating in response, there’s a lot of bad information out there about the state of the oil market.

That’s not a good formula in an industry in which fuel prices are a major cost for transportation proviers. Host John Kingston clears up some of the so-called “facts” this week on Drilling Deep.

Also on the podcast, Transfix and The Trucking Fitness Company are teaming up to get a fitness program into the hands of drivers. Representatives from the two companies join the podcast to talk about their plans.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: What’s motivating the Canadian drivers?

Drilling Deep: Mehrotra looks at a very profitable Q4 for trucking

Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers

Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, February 25, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *