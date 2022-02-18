Drilling Deep: What’s motivating the Canadian drivers?

Michael Lemke is a former truck driver and is now an assistant professor at the University of Houston-Downtown. He’s spent a good part of his career studying drivers from the perspective of the forces that shape their careers and their perspective on the world.

Given that, host John Kingston wanted to sit down with him and get his views on what happened with the Canadian truck blockade of several crossings with the U.S. as well as downtown Ottawa, and with the forces that led drivers in a country known for being “nice” to take such extreme action.

Also on the podcast, the demand numbers that are helping to drive oil prices higher.

