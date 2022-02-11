  • ITVI.USA
Drilling Deep: Mehrotra looks at a very profitable Q4 for trucking

Also on the podcast: The global slowdown in oil refining

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, February 11, 2022
Less than a minute

Amit Mehrotra, head of the transportation research team at Deutsche Bank, joins host John Kingston to review the numbers that poured out of public companies in the recent round of earnings reports for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Also on the podcast: Kingston talks about the troubling drop in global refinery throughput last year. Those refineries are needed to make diesel. Why didn’t they turn out more?

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

