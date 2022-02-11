Drilling Deep: Mehrotra looks at a very profitable Q4 for trucking

Amit Mehrotra, head of the transportation research team at Deutsche Bank, joins host John Kingston to review the numbers that poured out of public companies in the recent round of earnings reports for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Also on the podcast: Kingston talks about the troubling drop in global refinery throughput last year. Those refineries are needed to make diesel. Why didn’t they turn out more?

