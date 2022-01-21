Drilling Deep: Where do you want me to put your package, sir?

Making the final mile more efficient is a challenge with hundreds of moving parts. It is particularly challenging in an urban setting with clogged streets and limited parking.

Drilling Deep host John Kingston caught up with Penn State’s Andisheh Ranjbari after hearing her presentation at the urban freight session at the Transportation Research Board’s annual meeting in Washington earlier this month. She was recently on a team that dealt with a uniquely last-mile-type issue: Should a multiunit dwelling use a locker system as a place to take in packages? It’s a quirky question but one that has a significant impact on fuel consumption and driver time on the road.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about a recent report that says renewable diesel might not be the bonanza that some forecasts say it is going to be.

