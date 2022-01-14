Drilling Deep: Switching from gas taxes to mileage fees

In an interview done from the Transportation Research Board annual meeting, Barb Rhode of the Mileage Based Users Fee Alliance talks about continuing progress in the drive to replace gasoline taxes with mileage fees. She joins podcast host John Kingston following a presentation she made at the conference to bring us up to date on where that push stands.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about the renewed surge in natural gas prices and how that can impact the price of diesel.

