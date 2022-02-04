  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers

Also on the podcast: Some numbers that point to why the diesel market is climbing

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, February 4, 2022
1 minute read

WorkHound is a company designed to bring in feedback from drivers using nothing more than a text message, and it brings in more than 60,000 comments per year. Not all of them are complaining; there was a lot of praise last year too.

WorkHound CEO and founder Max Farrell joins podcast host John Kingston to discuss what he heard in 2021 and why the feedback points to the utter importance of training as leading to a much happier workforce.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about the red-hot diesel market and how the outright prices aren’t revealing just how hot that market is.

Tags
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.