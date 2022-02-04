Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers

WorkHound is a company designed to bring in feedback from drivers using nothing more than a text message, and it brings in more than 60,000 comments per year. Not all of them are complaining; there was a lot of praise last year too.

WorkHound CEO and founder Max Farrell joins podcast host John Kingston to discuss what he heard in 2021 and why the feedback points to the utter importance of training as leading to a much happier workforce.

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about the red-hot diesel market and how the outright prices aren’t revealing just how hot that market is.

