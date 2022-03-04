Drilling Deep: Training next generation of LTL staffers

LTL has a unique set of practices, pricing and operations that sets it apart from truckload companies.

Training people wanting to enter the LTL field is a major challenge, especially if they are coming in cold from the outside. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston sits down with Brian Thompson, the chief commercial officer of SMC3, to discuss how his company approaches the challenges of getting the next generation of LTL employees and managers ready to take on the market.

Also on the podcast, Kingston reviews the diesel market that, propelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been doing things it has never done before.

