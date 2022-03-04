  • ITVI.USA
    14,972.610
    18.390
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.912
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.540
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,981.370
    20.160
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.040
    0.140
    4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.650
    -0.190
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.100
    6.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.710
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.760
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.450
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -17.000
    -11.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,972.610
    18.390
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.912
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.540
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,981.370
    20.160
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.040
    0.140
    4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.650
    -0.190
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.100
    6.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.710
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.760
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.450
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -17.000
    -11.6%
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelLess than TruckloadNewsPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: Training next generation of LTL staffers

Also on the podcast: A recap of the surging diesel market

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 4, 2022
1 minute read

LTL has a unique set of practices, pricing and operations that sets it apart from truckload companies.

Training people wanting to enter the LTL field is a major challenge, especially if they are coming in cold from the outside. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston sits down with Brian Thompson, the chief commercial officer of SMC3, to discuss how his company approaches the challenges of getting the next generation of LTL employees and managers ready to take on the market.

Also on the podcast, Kingston reviews the diesel market that, propelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been doing things it has never done before.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Oil market misinformation swirls after Ukraine invasion

Drilling Deep: What’s motivating the Canadian drivers

Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers

Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 4, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *