Drilling Deep: A truck stop goes from opening to the top quickly

Just as the pandemic was starting, a new Kansas truck stop, Bert’s, was getting ready to open its doors.

It went ahead with the opening and now it’s been recognized as one of the best in the country. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston interviews the owner and manager of Bert’s to find out how they pulled off this accomplishment.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the wild ride that diesel is undergoing, featuring record moves up and record moves down.

