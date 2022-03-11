  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
Drilling Deep PodcastDriver issuesFuelPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: A truck stop goes from opening to the top quickly

Also on the podcast: The wild, unprecedented diesel market

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 11, 2022
Less than a minute

Just as the pandemic was starting, a new Kansas truck stop, Bert’s, was getting ready to open its doors.

It went ahead with the opening and now it’s been recognized as one of the best in the country. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston interviews the owner and manager of Bert’s to find out how they pulled off this accomplishment.

Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses the wild ride that diesel is undergoing, featuring record moves up and record moves down.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Training next generation of LTL staffers

Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers

Drilling Deep: Diving into the truck parking squeeze

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, March 11, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.